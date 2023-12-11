Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 10/31/2023 earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.