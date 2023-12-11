Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) versus Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Head-To-Head Survey

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) and Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stratasys and Drone Delivery Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $651.48 million 1.28 -$28.97 million ($1.61) -7.55 Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Drone Delivery Canada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stratasys.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -17.53% -1.99% -1.50% Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Stratasys and Drone Delivery Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.7% of Stratasys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stratasys and Drone Delivery Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stratasys currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Stratasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Summary

Stratasys beats Drone Delivery Canada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare. The company provides consumable materials including 3D printing materials comprising FDM, polyjet, and stereolithography materials for manufacturing applications, such as jigs and fixtures, investment casting, and injection mold or composite tooling applications. In addition, it offers software and services, which includes cloud, desktop and mobile technologies comprising GrabCAD, an additive manufacturing platform to manage production-scale operations; and GrabCAD Print, job programming software enables the unique features of 3D printing technologies, such as creating lightweight, structurally sound infills for FDM, and multi-material and color and material management for polyjet. The company also provides GrabCAD Shop including scheduling, remote monitoring, and analytics; GrabCAD Connect provides two-way SDK integration for third-party software applications; and GrabCAD Community, an online community of professional engineers, designers, manufacturers and students who share their practices through tutorials, discussion forums, design/print challenges, and 3D content. Further, it offers GrabCAD Streamline Shop, which simplifies 3D printing shop workflow; GrabCAD Streamline Software Development Kit (SDK) to support enterprise goals such as system connectivity, compliance, and workflow automation; and Grab CAD Software Partner program for independent software vendors. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Free Report)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.