Stephens Upgrades Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to “Overweight”

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $415.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.33.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $420.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.12.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.