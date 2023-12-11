Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,021 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $289.10 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.33.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

