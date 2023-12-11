Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,325 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFEB opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $526.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

