Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,053 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TDG stock opened at $983.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $902.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $599.42 and a 52 week high of $1,013.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,316 shares of company stock valued at $75,449,768 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

