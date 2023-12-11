Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,623 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $476.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $547.80. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.