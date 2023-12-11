Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,522 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.