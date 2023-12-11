Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

PTNQ stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

