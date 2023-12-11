Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 146.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

