Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,593,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,590,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $100.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

