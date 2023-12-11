Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $122.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

