Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $415.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.82 and its 200-day moving average is $387.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

