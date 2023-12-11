Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.84 Million Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ESAB were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in ESAB by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $3,247,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ESAB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in ESAB by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $1,411,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $596,058. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

