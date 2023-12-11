Stephens Inc. AR Buys 5,839 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,532,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $77.88 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

