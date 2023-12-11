Stephens Inc. AR Buys 14,146 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

