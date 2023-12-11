Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $353,296,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 50.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

