Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 310 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $206.17 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $175.70 and a one year high of $215.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day moving average of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

