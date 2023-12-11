State of Wyoming Trims Stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,292.00 and a beta of 1.34. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

