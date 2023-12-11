State of Wyoming Trims Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 308.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,024,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $5,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,971,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $35,239,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

International Game Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.