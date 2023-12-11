State of Wyoming Sells 2,485 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

State of Wyoming reduced its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 273,494 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $48.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

