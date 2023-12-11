State of Wyoming Raises Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AAON were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AAON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $65.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.86. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,029 shares of company stock worth $6,989,505. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

