State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,262 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 96,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,943,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $435,284,000 after purchasing an additional 170,151 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 70.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 119,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $115.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.