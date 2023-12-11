State of Wyoming Makes New $225,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after buying an additional 2,625,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $391,679,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $35.90 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

