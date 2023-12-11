State of Wyoming Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,732,000 after acquiring an additional 269,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,085,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,496,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,779,000 after acquiring an additional 92,011 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.7 %

MDU stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

