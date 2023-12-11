State of Wyoming Increases Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after buying an additional 108,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,982,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,635,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,382,000 after buying an additional 696,126 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,028,000 after buying an additional 1,111,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,107,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 745,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

