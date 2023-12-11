State of Wyoming Increases Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

State of Wyoming increased its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 252.7% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 61,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 276.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,295 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

