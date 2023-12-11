State of Wyoming Has $226,000 Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MD opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $777.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile



Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

