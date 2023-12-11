State of Wyoming Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $120.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

