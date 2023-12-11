State of Wyoming Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Z opened at $46.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.