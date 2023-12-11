SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

