SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $185.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $165.10 and a 12-month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

