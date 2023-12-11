SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

