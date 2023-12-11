S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $415.38 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.99.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

