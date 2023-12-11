Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $761,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $67.17 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

