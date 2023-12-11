Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $72.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.