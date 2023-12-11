Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,797 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.