Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Financial Contrast

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Country Canada and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Country Canada N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 11.37% 61.42% 22.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sleep Country Canada and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Country Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Ulta Beauty 1 4 15 1 2.76

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus target price of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 114.73%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus target price of $528.04, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Sleep Country Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sleep Country Canada is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

92.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sleep Country Canada and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Country Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $10.88 billion 2.15 $1.24 billion $24.65 19.56

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Country Canada.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Sleep Country Canada on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous, Sleep Country Canada, Hush, and Endy retail banners. It also sells its products through an e-commerce platform. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services. The company's private label products comprises Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. It also distributes its products through its stores, website, and mobile applications. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

