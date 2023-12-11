Siegfried (SGFEF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) is one of 322 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Siegfried to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Siegfried and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Siegfried alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siegfried N/A N/A N/A Siegfried Competitors -53.51% -59.95% -13.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Siegfried and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siegfried 0 1 0 0 2.00 Siegfried Competitors 216 1041 1731 21 2.52

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 52.98%. Given Siegfried’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Siegfried has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

19.1% of Siegfried shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siegfried and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siegfried N/A N/A 61.26 Siegfried Competitors $1.15 billion $19.37 million -81.33

Siegfried’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Siegfried. Siegfried is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Siegfried competitors beat Siegfried on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Siegfried Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products. It also offers contract development and manufacturing services, including pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale up and clinical trial material production. In addition, the company provides APIs and controlled substances focusing on anesthetics, pain treatment applications, and central nervous and respiratory diseases, as well as caffeine for human health and nutrition. Further, it licenses oral solid and sterile products; assembles registration dossiers; and offers a common technical document for various products. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Zofingen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.