Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $118,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $54.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

