Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 136,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.