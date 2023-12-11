Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,103,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after buying an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,289,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,067,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $224.04 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 217.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average of $264.53.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

