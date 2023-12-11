Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 249,700 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Under Armour worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,622,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,535 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 644.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Under Armour by 9.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 331,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.