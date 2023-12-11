Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,681,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,908,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 852,297 shares of company stock worth $190,251,010. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $250.81 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day moving average of $215.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

