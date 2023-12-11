Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.9% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $132.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $133.79.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

