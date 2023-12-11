Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Rollins were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 126.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Rollins Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

