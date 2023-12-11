RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $566.5-573.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.47 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.57.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 42.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after buying an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

