Reviewing Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stillfront Group AB (publ) and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stillfront Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software -27.83% 3.32% 1.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stillfront Group AB (publ) and Take-Two Interactive Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stillfront Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software $5.35 billion 4.94 -$1.12 billion ($8.95) -17.35

Analyst Ratings

Stillfront Group AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Take-Two Interactive Software.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and Take-Two Interactive Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stillfront Group AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Take-Two Interactive Software 0 5 16 0 2.76

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $154.96, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Stillfront Group AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Stillfront Group AB (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online. Its games portfolio also include Tarneeb, Trix, Hand, Dominoes, Baloot, Estimation, Battle pirates, Rise of Firstborn, War Commander, Vega Conflict, War Commander: Rogue Assault, Ludo Club, Teen Patti Gold, Parchis Club, Tabou Stories, My Story, Hollywood Story, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, OFM, Shakes & Fidget, ManagerZone Football and Hockey, Word Collect, Trivia Star, Fun Frenzy Trivia, Albion Online, Home Design Makeover, Property Brothers Home Design, and Shishinogotoku. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina's Wonderland. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program, OlliOlli World, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Merge Dragons, Merge Magic, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and a volume of mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Pressure Washing Run, and Pull the Pin. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

