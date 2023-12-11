Reviewing Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and SBI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $82.16 million 5.53 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -3.73 SBI $7.39 billion 0.73 $259.00 million $1.53 14.39

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% SBI 5.89% 3.73% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and SBI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus target price of $3.13, suggesting a potential downside of 69.51%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than SBI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBI beats Hut 8 Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

