Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Republic Services worth $35,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

RSG opened at $161.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

